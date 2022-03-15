Watch
PBSO deputies seek driver in Greenacres fatal crash

Saul Romero-Zelaya, 20, was intoxicated at the time of the crash, deputies say
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-15 17:44:05-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies have issued a search warrant for the driver, they say, is responsible for a fatal accident.

The two-car crash happened on Jan. 30 at the intersection of Haverhill Road and Clinton Boulevard. Authorities said Saul Romero-Zelaya, 20, was intoxicated when the car he was driving collided with another, killing the passenger.

The driver of that vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Anyone with information regarding Romero-Zelaya’s whereabouts is urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-8477.

