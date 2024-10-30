Watch Now
Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing and endangered 12-year-old girl

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday it's searching for a missing and endangered 12-year-old girl.

In a post on X at approximately 8:30 a.m., the sheriff's office said Nadjie Antoine was last seen in the Greenacres area.

Antoine has black hair styled in pigtails with butterfly clips and was last seen wearing green bike shorts with a matching green top.

"Due to her young age, she is considered endangered," the sheriff's office posted on X.

If you know where Antoine is, call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office at 561-688-3400, or reach out to your nearest law enforcement agency.

