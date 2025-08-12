Mother raises concerns after more than a dozen kids left at Palm Beach County bus stop

GREENACRES, Fla. — A local mother is calling for help after her daughter was left stranded at a bus stop on the second day of school.

Beth Irwin reported that her daughter was unable to board her school bus in Rambo Park because the driver allegedly claimed only 15 more students could ride.

"You can't leave kids on the side of the road. It's wrong," Irwin told WPTV.

Parents raise concerns after kids left at bus stop

Irwin said her daughter stood waiting in the dark after the bus driver denied her entry, insisting that only 15 kids were allowed on board.

The driver reportedly told her daughter that a second bus would return for the remaining students. However, after an hour with no sign of the bus, Irwin's concern grew.

"In my heart, I'm like you're leaving kids on the side of the road when you have a perfectly capable bus that just passed by. Let them all get on," Irwin said.

The School District of Palm Beach County clarified that the driver had only 15 seats available and confirmed that a second bus was dispatched to pick up the remaining students, who were issued excused late passes.

A representative from the district explained that this situation often occurs at the beginning of the school year because all students—both registered and unregistered—are allowed to board the bus for the first two weeks of school.

Irwin expressed frustration upon learning this.

"I didn't know that; that makes me a little bit more upset. I wish their system could be a little better," she said.

The district noted that they are still investigating this incident, stating that after the initial two-week grace period, students need to be registered for their specific bus routes.

In a statement, the district emphasized the importance of student safety and urged parents to "Register Your Ride" to ensure bus capacity is managed effectively.

For more information on registration, families can visit palmbeachschools.org/ryr or call the Transportation Call Center at 561-357-1110, available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.