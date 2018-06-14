UPDATE: PBSO says the missing juvenile has been found.

EARLIER:

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is trying to locate a missing juvenile.

14-year-old Enoch Bryne was last seen near his home in the 500 block of Shady Pine Way in Greenacres.

Bryne is 5’ 6" and weighs 110 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with green letters and black shorts and no shoes.

If you see him, please call the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office or your local police agency.