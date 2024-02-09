Man wanted in armed robbery of Walgreens, carjacking in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs the public's assistance in identifying a man, they say, robbed a pharmacy at gunpoint and carjacked someone on his way out.

This incident occurred on Jan. 18 at 8:11 p.m. at the Walgreens located in the 6500 block of Forest Hill Boulevard in Greenacres.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the unknown, masked man walked inside the Walgreens with a firearm and demanded cash from the safe. After collecting the money, he left the pharmacy using the emergency exit door carjacked someone.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective K. Mays at Mayskt@pbso.org or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.