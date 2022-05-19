Watch
Man wanted in Ace Hardware theft, aggravated battery in Greenacres

The man stole $800 in tools before striking the manager with a car, police say
Posted at 5:42 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 17:42:59-04

GREENACRES, Fla. — Deputies are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who, they say, stole $800 worth of merchandise from a hardware store.

The theft happened on May 18 at the Ace Hardware in the 6700 block of Forest Hill Blvd.

Deputies said the manager followed the thief out of the store in attempt to get his license plate number, when the crook struck the manager with his vehicle as he was fleeing the scene with the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or who can identify this man is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

