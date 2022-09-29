Man shot by deputy dies after incident at Greenacres Publix

GREENACRES, Fla. — A man who was shot by deputies in the parking lot of a Greenacres Publix has died days later from his injuries.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said deputies responded to a call Monday night of an "armed suspicious person" who "fired several rounds into the air."

The incident occurred just after 6 p.m. in the parking lot of a Publix located in the 4800 block of Military Trail near Melaleuca Lane.

Deputies claim they attempted to deescalate the situation with Jose Villanueva, but the 21-year-old began to "wave the firearm in a threatening manner."

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Villanueva tried to make his way back into Publix when deputies began to confront him while he waved his gun.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office This is the gun that the Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says a suspicious person was using to fire shots in the parking lot of a Publix in Greenacres.

"This goes from a suspicious person to an active shooter, when you stop to think about it," Bradshaw said. "Just because he didn't hit anybody doesn't mean he is not trying."

A deputy then shot Villanueva, who was taken to a hospital and died Thursday morning.

As with all shootings involving Palm Beach County deputies, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.