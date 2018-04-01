Man shot after finding 2 masked men robbing his home

10:52 AM, Apr 1, 2018
GREENACRES, Fla. -- A Greenacres man is recovering after being shot when he encountered two masked men ransacking his home.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, had just returned home at 4:50 a.m. Sunday from a night out when he encountered two armed, masked men inside his home.

One of the masked men shot the victim, who was transported to a local hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says burglary was the motive of this incident. There is no suspect information available at this time. 

