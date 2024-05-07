Man crossing street struck, killed by SUV in Greenacres

GREENACRES, Fla. — A man crossing the street in Greenacres was struck by an SUV and died Sunday night, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said.

An unidentified man was walking northbound in the 6100 block of Lake Worth Road in front of the Greenacres Bowling Alley around 10 p.m. He crossed the median and stepped in front of a westbound 2008 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 54-year-old woman from West Palm Beach, according to a PBSO crash report.

The Nissan struck him.

Greenacres Fire Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene.

The crash report listed the pedestrian was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

