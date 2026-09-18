Greenacres residents demand action, says Manatee Elementary parents create traffic chaos

GREENACRES, Fla. — Some Greenacres residents are reaching out to WPTV with concerns about traffic and safety around Manatee Elementary School, saying parents dropping off and picking up students outside nearby neighborhoods are creating problems on local roads.

One message sent to WPTV through Instagram alleged traffic congestion, damage to grass and safety to children.

WATCH BELOW: School traffic chaos angers residents near this school

'Chaos of kids': 14 citations near Manatee Elementary in one day

"This morning I noticed if there is no space to park on the side, they make a quick stop on the road to drop off their kids. This is causing the traffic to back up blocking the exit to the residents of Spinnaker Bay Dr. I have seen the police presence but parents are ignoring it" said the message.

That tip led WPTV to Manatee Elementary School and the nearby Lake Charleston community.

A mother named Michelle, who was picking up two of her children from school, said she understands why residents are frustrated.

"This is a pain in the butt if I lived in Lake Charleston," Michelle said. "It's a nightmare, it's a chaos of kids with a bunch of people loading right here and then some walking down here you never know what are crossing."

Michelle said there are not enough places to park, but she chooses to park at a nearby approved county park and walk to the school because it takes about half as long as waiting in the traditional pick-up and drop-off line.

She said the drop off look took her as long as two and a half hours, parking and walking took 15 minutes.

To see whether the concerns matched what residents were reporting, WPTV photographer Johann Hoffend visited the area during morning drop-off hours.

He observed cars and trucks pulled over along the roadway, including vehicles parked directly in front of signs stating "No Parking" and signs warning that drop-offs in travel lanes are prohibited.

When WPTV returned during afternoon dismissal, a similar scene unfolded despite multiple no parking signs throughout Charleston Shores Blvd.

"I park in the grass right there, see the white car that's mine," said Scott Ross while picking up one of his students.

Ross said he while he is using the park-and-walk method, he isn't a fan of it and has considered using the school's pick-up line instead, but agrees with Michelle that the line is too long.

"Almost better to put your kid on a bus, bus takes them right to our house," Ross said.

The School District of Palm Beach County said safety must come before convenience.

"The District urges families and students to prioritize safety over convenience during drop-off and pick-up," the district said in a statement. "We support any and all improvements to improve local traffic flow, and our jurisdiction remains on School District property."

The district also shared reminders sent to Manatee Elementary families, instructing parents to use the school's designated parent drop-off and pick-up loop off Hypoluxo Road. Families with students who walk or bike are encouraged to use the county park parking lot next door to campus and access the school's east-side biker and walker entrance.

The district also warned families not to use the nearby Public Storage facility as a parking or drop-off location.

"Please refrain from using the Public Storage facility (behind the Winn Dixie plaza) as a parking space or drop off location in the morning," the message states. "This has become a safety concern due to the volume of cars, unsupervised children, along with customers arriving and departing from the facility."

Lake Charleston representatives have also voiced concerns.

According to a message shared by the district:

"We have had numerous complaints from our residents that many parents who walk their children to your school park their vehicles on the streets of our community. We would like to ask you to send a notice home with the students that we are asking PBSO to start ticketing and subsequently towing cars that are parked in Spinnaker Bay, The Reefs and The Islands. This is causing safety issue for the community and your students."

The message also reminds drivers that vehicles should not park along Charleston Shores Boulevard, where signs prohibit parking.

Ross said he believes the school itself is not the problem.

"I think this school is wonderful, it's just this method is awful," he said.

After WPTV shared residents' concerns with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, deputies increased enforcement efforts in the area.

PBSO said school traffic safety deputies regularly patrol the area but are responsible for multiple schools and cannot be present every day. Following reports about Manatee Elementary, additional patrols and enforcement efforts began Wednesday.

According to PBSO, deputies issued only three warnings and three citations related to school traffic concerns between August and September of this school year before the additional enforcement effort.

Last school year, deputies issued 336 warnings and 89 citations in the area.

Of the 339 total warnings issued during those periods, 159 were for improper stopping violations.

After the increased enforcement effort Wednesday, deputies issued 14 citations and 13 warnings in a single day, nearly five times the number issued during the entire school year.

When asked what her solution would be, Michelle answered simply:

"Extra parking."

Representatives from Lake Charleston told WPTV they have asked PBSO to begin ticketing and towing vehicles that park in residential areas around the school.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.