GREENACRES, Fla — A Greenacres resident is calling for help after a stretch of Biscayne Drive became nearly impassable due to deep potholes and standing water. Brian Martinez, who lives along the dirt road, says the conditions become dangerous whenever it rains.

"This road gets flooded frequently when it rains, and it just makes it impossible to get in and out," Martinez explained.

His main concern is simple: "I just want a drivable road."

WATCH: Greenacres resident calls for help over flood-prone Biscayne Drive

Greenacres resident calls for help over flood-prone Biscayne Drive

After weeks of trying to get answers from local officials and getting the runaround, Martinez contacted WPTV for help. "I'm hopefully coming to you for answers," he said.

When WPTV investigated on Martinez's behalf, we ran into the same roadblocks he faced. Palm Beach County Engineering and Public Works says it doesn't maintain the road because the land is owned by the Lake Worth Drainage District. But the drainage district says it doesn't have the authority to maintain and repair public roads, though it's willing to work with the county to find a solution.

We'll continue pressing for answers and working to find out what can be done to help Martinez and his neighbors get the safe, reliable road access they need.

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