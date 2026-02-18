Former John I. Leonard High School volunteer charged with sexual conduct with student

GREENACRES, Fla. — A 21-year-old former volunteer at John I. Leonard High School in Greenacres has been charged with sexual conduct with a student while serving in an authority figure role.

Camilo Ernesto Pina was charged with offense against students by authority figures, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office arrest report. This a felony charge in the state of Florida.

The investigation began in August 2025 when a student disclosed she was in a sexual relationship with Pina while he was working as a volunteer with the school's band program. The student was 16 years old at the time of the alleged relationship, which occurred between January and March 2025.

According to the arrest affidavit, Pina worked as a volunteer with the John I. Leonard High School band, specifically helping with the winter percussion group's front ensemble and electronics work. He was paid $200 per month through the band boosters organization starting in January 2025.

Band director Milton Joselyn confirmed Pina had been an unofficial volunteer who would "drop in from time to time" before becoming an official paid volunteer in spring 2025. Joselyn said Pina was recognized as a staff member and wore staff clothing while working with the band.

During a forensic interview at the Child Protection Team, the student described her relationship with Pina as "romantic" and "physical." She said they communicated frequently through messages and video calls, during which she would show him her "bare body."

The student told investigators that she and Pina would spend time together between the end of the school day and marching band practice. She said they would drive around in Pina's car and engage in sexual conduct, including oral sex, on at least two occasions in February 2025.

"Both she and Camilo consented to the sexual conduct they engaged in," the student told investigators, according to the report.

Palm Beach County School District Police Officer M. Richardson initially interviewed Pina, who initially denied the allegations but later confessed. Richardson documented that Pina "admitted to a personal relationship with [the student] while serving as a volunteer for the John I. Leonard High School Band from January 2025 through March 2025."

During a subsequent interview with sheriff's detectives in September 2025, Pina admitted to the relationship, describing it as a "situation-ship" or "friends with benefits." He said he was at a "low point" in his life and was "very vulnerable" at the time.

Pina said he and the student saw each other outside of band activities on three occasions, during which they would "make out." He admitted the student performed oral sex on him and acknowledged he may have performed oral sex on her and engaged in digital penetration, though he said he had been "trying to keep it out of his mind."

The investigation determined that Pina's role with the band made him an authority figure over students, even though the victim was not directly under his instruction, as she was not part of the band during that time period.

Pina was later hired as a full-time employee by the school but is no longer employed there.

