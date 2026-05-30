Driver who fled police and caused 2024 fatal Lantana Road pile-up sentenced to more than 20 years

A driver who fled from police, ran a red light, and triggered a six-car pile-up that killed a woman at the intersection of Lantana Road and Congress Avenue has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison.

Raekwon Johnson was sentenced May 29, 2026, to 20.65 years in the Department of Corrections for a crash that occurred August 7, 2024. His driver's license was revoked for life. Upon release, Johnson was ordered to serve 10 years of probation, complete 200 hours of community service, attend DUI school, and attend a victim impact panel. Court fees, a fine, and restitution were also ordered.

On January 29, 2026, Johnson pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude causing death, leaving the scene of a crash involving death, DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, and 3 counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury.

How the crash unfolded

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office report, Johnson was fleeing southbound on Congress Avenue from Atlantis Police after running a red light when he entered the intersection at Lantana Road.

Sacha Rukin was driving eastbound on Lantana Road and entering the intersection at Congress Avenue when Johnson ran a second red light, causing the front of his car to strike the left front door of Rukin's vehicle.

The impact redirected Rukin's car southbound, where it rotated and struck a third vehicle. That third vehicle rotated clockwise and its front struck a fourth car before being projected backward into a fifth vehicle, which then struck a sixth. Rukin's car came to rest straddling the northbound turn lane. Johnson's car came to rest on the crosswalk.

Johnson fled the scene on foot but was apprehended by Atlantis Police. A total of 10 people were involved in the crash. Rukin's injuries were fatal. Authorities say alcohol was involved.

'I held onto the steering wheel'

Wilmar Sanchez was sitting in a car with his wife and children at the intersection when Rukin's vehicle struck their car.

"I held onto the steering wheel, braced myself and closed my eyes while I waited for the impact," Sanchez said.

In video Sanchez captured at the scene, first responders used the jaws of life to cut the roof off Rukin's car. Sanchez said he tried to help Rukin after the crash.

"I opened her passenger door, and I couldn't see her because of the airbags but I crouched down to get a better view, and I could see that her arm was broken, and the bone was protruding out of her wrist," Sanchez said. "Seeing that made me queasy but this all happened within about a minute."

'A few minutes later is when the accident happened'

Rukin's ex-husband told WPTV by phone that the two had gone out to eat the night of the crash and went their separate ways afterward. He said Rukin went to babysit their granddaughter, and when their daughter came home, she left. The crash happened minutes later.

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