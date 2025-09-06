Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyGreenacres

Actions

Driver dies from medical episode that caused minor crash in Greenacres

73-year-old Ledi Flores' death was determined to be medical in nature, not from the crash itself
Palm-Beach-County-Sheriff's-Office.jpg
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV
File photo of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office cruiser.
Palm-Beach-County-Sheriff's-Office.jpg
Posted

GREENACRES, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says a woman died Friday after suffering a medical emergency behind the wheel in a Greenacres neighborhood.

According to the crash report, the incident happened near the entry gate of the Nautica Isles community.

The woman, later identified as 73-year-old Ledi Flores, was driving her vehicle westbound at an idle speed when she became unconscious and hit the back of another car that was stopped in traffic.

The impact caused only minor damage, but witnesses quickly realized the driver was unresponsive and called for help.

Greenacres Fire Rescue extricated the woman from her car and took her to John F. Kennedy Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators confirmed the woman had a history of hypertension, high cholesterol, and sleep apnea. Her cause of death was determined to be medical in nature, not from the crash itself.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening