Driver critically injured after slamming into Palm Tran bus

GREENACRES, Fla. — The driver of a Dodge Challenger is recovering in the hospital after slamming into a Palm Tran bus, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The accident happened Tuesday just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of Jog Road and Melaleuca Lane.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the driver of the Dodge was traveling at a “high rate of speed” when it struck the front of the bus, which was making a left turn on to Melaleuca Lane.

The impact caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, which collided with a pedestrian, a traffic signal, hedges and careened into the parking lot of Miami Subs Grill, where it knocked down a flag pole and damaged part of the restaurant, before the car came to a rest on its roof, deputies said.

Photo provided by witness Crews on scene of accident involving Dodge Challenger on August 8, 2023 in Greenacres, Fla.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Rescue crews transported the driver of the bus and one occupant to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries.