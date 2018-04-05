Greenacres apartment fire evacuates dozens of residents

GREENACRES, Fla. - Several crews were called to a fire early Thursday morning at an apartment complex off Forest Hill Boulevard, west of Jog Road, in Greenacres.

A second alarm was called to the Palo Verde apartment complex around 3 a.m. Cellphone video showed flames shooting from the complex.

Dozens of residents were evacuated from their units.

A family who lives at the complex said the fire alarm did not go off and smoke woke them up. They only had time to grab their kids and run to safety.

WPTV is working to learn the cause of the fire and if anyone was hurt.

