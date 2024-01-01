Watch Now
NewsPalm Beach CountyRegion C Palm Beach CountyGreenacres

Actions

91-year-old woman killed in New Year's Eve hit-and-run crash in Greenacres

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office searching for vehicle involved in deadly wreck
Watch the latest WPTV News Channel 5 West Palm headlines any time.
A vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue in Greenacres on Dec. 31, 2023 (1).jpg
A vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue in Greenacres on Dec. 31, 2023.jpg
Posted at 9:46 AM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 09:50:05-05

GREENACRES, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 91-year-old woman in Greenacres on New Year's Eve.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said a car — possibly a newer model Nissan Murano or similar vehicle type — was driving eastbound on 10th Avenue North at approximately 9:15 p.m. and approaching the intersection with Walker Avenue.

That's when Illodia Iphadael, 91, crossed 10th Avenue North and was struck by the vehicle, which then took off eastbound on 10th Avenue North.

A vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue in Greenacres on Dec. 31, 2023.jpg
A vehicle possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash at 10th Avenue North and Walker Avenue in Greenacres on Dec. 31, 2023.

If you have any information about the driver of the vehicle, call Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office investigator Jacob Frey at 561-681-4530 or freyj@pbso.org, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-TIPS.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
'Season of Hope' with sponsors 480x360

SEASON OF HOPE