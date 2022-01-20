$2M grant to assist Hispanic-owned restaurants

GREENACRES, Fla. — Restaurants have taken hit after hit during the ongoing pandemic. A new study from Stanford University finds it was much harder for Hispanic-owned restaurants to get economic relief. There could be help on the way, but they have to act fast.

The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Educational Fund has partnered with Grubhub and launched a $2 million grant program for Hispanic-owned restaurants across the country. The grant will range from $5,000 - $10,000 per business based on financial need. The deadline is Wednesday January 26, 2022.

Edgar Perez is one of the owners of El Sabor Latino in Greenacres. They've been in business since 2008. Perez said business has been amazing. But when the pandemic hit, there were times it was rocky, especially dealing with staff shortages. Perez is one of restaurant owners that will be applying to help expand.

“During COVID, we had to put in all the hours. Because basically besides helping all the employees. But right now, if we get a grant, of course it’ll help to get more staff working,” said Perez. “Inside we’re trying to get a little more space. But maybe we can get furniture for outside to serve.”

The opportunity not only helps Latino restaurateurs, but Latino county leaders say it also gives a big boost to the economy.

“By helping these business owners, they will be able to probably afford better inventory, probably pay their employees' salaries and things like that,” said Rafael Amaro, with the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “With these grants it's actually helping, bottom line, their cash flow and their business.”

The chamber said most Latinos in our area work in the food service industry and depend on their doors to stay open to provide for their families. But restaurants can also be a watering hole.

“Most of the restaurants in our community are more than just serving food. They bring families together. They enhance our culture, they are a pillar to our community,” said Lazaro Mur, President of the Latino Coalition of the Palm Beaches.

For Edgar Perez — he’s hopeful to get awarded the grant to expand his business and have more delivery options so more people can enjoy the dishes.

“We have paella from Spain. It’s delicious,” said Perez. “We've had a lot of compliments from it.”

Grant Criteria:

- The applicant must be a restaurant with less than 20 full-time employees.

- The applicant must be a majority Hispanic-owned business with an active EIN number.

- The business must have been in operation for at least 9 months from the date that you complete this form.

- Qualifying cities/markets at this time are anywhere across the country

To Apply: https://ushcc.formstack.com/forms/ushccgrubhubgrant