1 man dead, another injured after shooting outside of Ali Baba club in Greenacres

It is believed an altercation took place inside the club which resulted in the shooting in the parking lot
GREENACRES, Fla. — A shooting outside of Ali Baba Cafe in Greenacres left one man dead and another man injured, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO).

The incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, when police arrived they located one adult male deceased from gunshot wounds and a second male suffering from gunshot wounds.

It is believed an altercation took place inside the club which resulted in the shooting in the parking lot.

PBSO detectives from the Violent Crimes Divison are investigating the incident as a shooting homicide.

This is a developing story, stay with WPTV for updates.

