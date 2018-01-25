PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Governor Rick Scott has extended an executive order to ensure the state can continue to bring in families displaced by Hurricane Maria.

The governor held a roundtable discussion at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Palm Beach County Thursday.

He says more than 300,000 people displaced by Hurricane Maria now live in Florida.

"It's displacing families, it's displacing parts of families and they're not coming here with a lot of money. So CareerSource is helping them get jobs," said Scott.

Meanwhile more than 400,000 people are still without power on the island.

Maura Plante with Living Hungry and Palm Beach County Cares has been working hard to get supplies over to the island.

"Too long. Four months is too long to live like that so we're really excited that we sent over a mobile unit able to put 30,000 gallons of water out," said Plante.

More than 300 kids displaced by Hurricane Maria currently live in Palm Beach County.