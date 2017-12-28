Aviation fuel tanker overturns on Belvedere Road near PBIA

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - All lanes of Belvedere Road at Florida Mango Road are closed Thursday afternoon near West Palm Beach after a tanker overturned, spilling thousands of gallons of aviation fuel.

WPTV reporter Merris Badcock tweeted that there is a crack in the tanker that can't be patched.

Crews say there is a crack in the tank that cannot be patched. https://t.co/jq5KjyeNa9 @WPTV pic.twitter.com/qdJMKSYO6z — Merris Badcock (@MerrisBadcock) December 28, 2017

The crash occurred around noon near Palm Beach International Airport.

Capt. Albert Borroto with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said the surrounding area north of crash is being evacuated for safety.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the tanker overturned while making a turn onto Belvedere Road.

Borroto said the tanker may have up to 8,000 gallons of fuel on board. They sprayed chemical foam on the streets and grounded the tanker to prevent sparks.

Firefighters apply foam at scene of fuel tanker spill. pic.twitter.com/LfEq7FZ5gc — Julius Whigham II (@JuliusWhigham) December 28, 2017

Deputies are at the scene routing traffic while crews clean up the fuel. Crews stabilized the vehicle and said chances of it sparking are minimal.

It's unclear if the driver was hurt.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed the tanker belongs to Menzies Aviation.

