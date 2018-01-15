Events scheduled in Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day multiple events are scheduled in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

Lake Worth:

Unity Interfaith Breakfast at St Andrews Lutheran at 7:30 a.m.

Candlelight March at City Hall at 5 p.m.

MLK Commemoration at Cultural Plaza at 5:30 p.m.

MLK Fellowship Dinner at St Andrews Episcopal from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Belle Glade

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. parade from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Belle Glade City Hall located at 110 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.



South Florida Fair

Celebration at the fairgrounds beginning at 3 p.m.at the Community stage.

Delray Beach

Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day breakfast will be held at 8 a.m. at the Delray Beach Golf Club. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Royal Palm Beach

Free event hosted by the Caribbean American for Community Involvement in celebration of the life and history of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. from 10 a.m. to noon at the Royal Palm Beach High School. Seating is limited, so arrive early.

Boca Raton

7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. | Ebenezer Baptist Church, 200 NE 12th St.; Free Community Breakfast, courtesy of Developing Interracial Social Change (DISC)

9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. | MLK Jr. Memorial Monument, 200 NE 12th St; Take part in a ceremony honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., featuring city officials, inspirational speeches and musical performances.

11 a.m. | Along Federal Highway; March from the MLK Jr. Memorial to Sanborn Square, featuring the Boca Raton High School Band and other local groups

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Sanborn Square, 72 North Federal Hwy.; Celebrate with music, family activities, face painting, rides, and vendors

All events are free with the exclusion of food and beverages.

Palm Beach Atlantic University in West Palm Beach

MLK Day of Service at Palm Beach Atlantic at the Rubin Arena from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Fort Pierce

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Celebration - Grande Parade at 10 a.m. on Avenue I and Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.

MLK Commemorative Celebration - Festival in the Park from noon to 5 p.m. at Lawnwood Stadium

MLK Commemorative Celebration - Health Fair @ Festival in The Park from noon to 5 p.m. Lawnwood Stadium

Stuart

Martin Luther King Jr celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The parade route will go from PW Operations on 10th Street, follow Tarpon to MLK Jr. Boulevard to Georgia Avenue. The parade ends at the Memorial Park Bandshell.

Schools, banks and post offices are all closed Monday. Most trash pick ups are on regular schedule in Palm Beach County except for Lake Park, Manalapan, Boca Raton and North Palm Beach. Picks ups will run a day late in Martin County.