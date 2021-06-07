Emergency rental, utility assistance portal back open in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The online application for emergency rental and utility assistance is back open in Palm Beach County.
Eligible tenants who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 are eligible for assistance with rent and utilities.
ERA ELIGIBILITY
Eligible Palm Beach County residents must be a renter of a household in which at least one or more individuals meets all of the following criteria, including but not limited to:
- Qualifies for unemployment or experienced a reduction of household income
- Incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardships due to COVID-19
- Demonstrates a risk of homelessness or housing instability
- Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median
Click here for a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply or call (561) 355-4792.
PALM BEACH COUNTY🏡💵 Online portal for Emergency Rental Assistance is back open, Rental Assistance is only available for households impacted by COVID-19. Households that have not lost income due to COVID-19 can now apply for help w/ utilities— Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) June 7, 2021
MORE: https://t.co/mvvnTGdV22 pic.twitter.com/rD84bepSs0
People who need one-on-one assistance with applications can receive help from the following Palm Beach County library branches weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
* Hagen Ranch Road
14350 Hagen Ranch Road
Delray Beach, FL 33446
* Gardens Branch
11303 Campus Drive
Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
* Okeechobee Branch
5689 Okeechobee Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33417
*Glades Road Branch
20701 95th Ave. South
Boca Raton, FL 33434
* Belle Glade Branch
725 NW 4th St.
Belle Glade, FL 33430
* Acreage Branch
15801 Orange Blvd.
Loxahatchee, FL 33470
* West Boca Branch
18685 FL-7
Boca Raton, FL 33498
* Royal Palm Beach Branch
500 Civic Center Way
Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411
* Greenacres Branch
3750 Jog Road
Greenacres, FL 33467
* Main Library Branch
3650 Summit Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33406