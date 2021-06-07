Emergency rental, utility assistance portal back open in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The online application for emergency rental and utility assistance is back open in Palm Beach County.

Eligible tenants who experienced a loss of income as a direct result of COVID-19 are eligible for assistance with rent and utilities.

ERA ELIGIBILITY

Eligible Palm Beach County residents must be a renter of a household in which at least one or more individuals meets all of the following criteria, including but not limited to:

Qualifies for unemployment or experienced a reduction of household income

Incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardships due to COVID-19

Demonstrates a risk of homelessness or housing instability

Has a household income at or below 80% of the area median

Click here for a full list of eligibility requirements and to apply or call (561) 355-4792.

PALM BEACH COUNTY🏡💵 Online portal for Emergency Rental Assistance is back open, Rental Assistance is only available for households impacted by COVID-19. Households that have not lost income due to COVID-19 can now apply for help w/ utilities

MORE: https://t.co/mvvnTGdV22 pic.twitter.com/rD84bepSs0 — Linnie Supall WPTV (@LinnieSupall) June 7, 2021

People who need one-on-one assistance with applications can receive help from the following Palm Beach County library branches weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

* Hagen Ranch Road

14350 Hagen Ranch Road

Delray Beach, FL 33446

* Gardens Branch

11303 Campus Drive

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

* Okeechobee Branch

5689 Okeechobee Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33417

*Glades Road Branch

20701 95th Ave. South

Boca Raton, FL 33434

* Belle Glade Branch

725 NW 4th St.

Belle Glade, FL 33430

* Acreage Branch

15801 Orange Blvd.

Loxahatchee, FL 33470

* West Boca Branch

18685 FL-7

Boca Raton, FL 33498

* Royal Palm Beach Branch

500 Civic Center Way

Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

* Greenacres Branch

3750 Jog Road

Greenacres, FL 33467

* Main Library Branch

3650 Summit Blvd.

West Palm Beach, FL 33406

