Watch
NewsRegion C Palm Beach County

Actions

Eighth-grader from Royal Palm Beach reported missing

Vensley Maxime, 14, was last seen Wednesday, Palm Beach School District police says
items.[0].image.alt
Palm Beach School District
Vensly Maxime, 14, was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in Royal Palm Beach.
missing.JPG
Posted at 11:51 PM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 01:13:16-05

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth-grader at Crestwood Middle School in Royal Palm Beach has been reported missing, the Palm Beach County School District's Police Department said Thursday night.

Vensly Maxime, 14, was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center at 100 Sweet Bay Lane, the school district said.

Maxime, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds, was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

If you see or come into contact with Maxime contact your local law enforcement or School Police Detective
Wagner at 561-434-8700.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.