Eighth-grader from Royal Palm Beach reported missing

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — An eighth-grader at Crestwood Middle School in Royal Palm Beach has been reported missing, the Palm Beach County School District's Police Department said Thursday night.

Vensly Maxime, 14, was last seen at approximately 4:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area of the Royal Palm Beach Recreation Center at 100 Sweet Bay Lane, the school district said.

Maxime, who is 5-foot-7 and weighs 120 pounds, was wearing a navy blue t-shirt, black pants and gray shoes.

If you see or come into contact with Maxime contact your local law enforcement or School Police Detective

Wagner at 561-434-8700.