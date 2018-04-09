Fire investigators say a person sparked a brush fire Saturday in suburban West Palm Beach that forced first responders to evacuate a neighborhood.

At Whispering Oaks, Dave Ballard reflects on Saturday and the response from firefighters.

"Fire department did an outstanding job," said Ballard.

He's thankful firefighters were still there Monday tending to the 15-acre fire that threatened homes including Ballard's.

"Doing what's called mop-up," said Scott Peterich with the Florida Forest Service.

He says the fire is under control, but there is a big takeaway. The fire was human-caused.

Peterich says over the last few years, the majority of fires are human-caused.

"Have to be careful, sitting in the thick grass with your engine, catalytic converter could be sending sparks," said Peterich.

He says use caution with anything that can cause a spark.