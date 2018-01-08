Child on skateboard struck & killed in suburban West Palm Beach

SUBURBAN WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A 6-year-old died over the weekend when the skateboard he was on crossed in front of an SUV.

Investigators say the child, identified as Jeremiah Nicholas Lopez of Loxahatchee, was either sitting or kneeling on the skateboard when he traveled from a driveway on Bensel Street and into the path of an eastbound Jeep Cherokee.

The incident happened just after 5:15 Saturday evening and Lopez was not wearing any safety or reflective equipment, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said.