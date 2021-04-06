Child abuse victims have new safe haven in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Some vulnerable children in Palm Beach County will have a new place to call home.

The non-profit organization HomeSafe will open its newest campus for victims of child abuse Tuesday. It is located on Lyons Road.

The project was years in the making, going back to 2017, and is now coming to fruition.

The state-of-the-art facility has the capacity for 12 kids, who will each have their own room, bathroom and air conditioning controls.

The property has many recreational spaces for the children to enjoy as well, including a music room, game room and outdoor areas.

CEO Matthew Ladika says this new campus will allow them to really focus on the child's healing process. He says, "our other facilities were designed as emergency care facilities, and at this facility we take kids who have seen some significant trauma in their lives and they've been in the dependency systems for 2 years plus sometimes, and they need a place where they can heal."

HomeSafe will have a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. The organization is also getting ready to start work on another new campus in West Palm Beach.

