Victim found shot to death in vehicle on Brentwood Boulevard

Nearby school placed on lockdown as precaution
The Palm Beach County Sheriffs Office is investigating a shooting that fatally wounded a man Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Nov 16, 2021
Deputies were called to the shooting at about 1:30 p.m. along Brentwood Boulevard near Lake Worth Beach.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male in a vehicle, deceased from a gunshot wound or wounds.

Nearby Indian Pines Community Elementary School was subsequently placed on lockdown due to the proximity of the shooting. The lockdown has since been lifted.

No suspect or motive is known at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

