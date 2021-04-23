Boynton Beach man arrested for 1985 murder, kidnapping, sexual assault

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County detectives said Friday they've solved a 35-year-old cold case kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder.

The sheriff's office said that on April 27, 1985, a 78-year-old woman was reported missing to the Lake Worth Police Department.

Around 10 p.m. that night, a passerby discovered the woman lying naked on Old Indiantown Road in Jupiter. She was bleeding from blunt force injuries to her head and face, and her bloodstained dentures were found nearby.

Days later, on May 8, the victim died from her injuries and her death was ruled a homicide.

Three decades later, PBSO detectives from the Cold Case Homicide Unit conducted a case review and reexamined DNA evidence.

In March, a male DNA profile extracted from the victim turned up a match for Richard Lange, 61, an offender in the Florida State CODIS DNA Database, according to the sheriff's office.

Lange, a Boynton Beach resident who was 25 at the time of the murder, denied knowing the victim or having anything to do with her killing, detectives said.

However, a second DNA sample taken from Lange on Thursday matched the DNA profile found on the victim.

Lange was arrested and booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping/false imprisonment, and sexual assault with a weapon.

In court on Friday, a judge denied Lange bond and ordered him to have no contact with family members of the victim or witnesses in the case.