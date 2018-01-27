Bill proposes making Daylight Saving Time year round

How about this for an idea?

Daylight Saving Time all year round.

Every year we mess with time. One lawmaker believes now's the time to stop.

At Wagner Micro Engineering in West Palm Beach, John Wagner knows a thing or two about clocks.

"Oh yes. Family trait," said Wagner.

He says don't mess with time.

"Don't mess."

Marshall Sklar is on board. He knows the struggle with his kids.

"Messes with their sleep cycle," said Sklar.

Rick Alfore with Right Hook Fishing Charters sees the benefits both ways.

He says evening charters are better in the Summer time.

"Get our customers out in the evening time when the snappers are more willing to bite," said Alfore.

What Florida is doing is taking the first step to changing federal law. Florida first would approve the change then Congress would have to sign off on it.