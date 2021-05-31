'Believe With Me' hosts 'Lemon-Aide' initiative on Memorial Day

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Lyette Reback, the founder of "Believe With Me," is teaching the next generation how to honor those who have gone before us and sacrificed their lives in service to our nation.

Reback is hosting a modified version of her "Lemon-Aide" initiative this Memorial Day.

In a typical non-pandemic year, children throughout South Florida would set up lemonade stands on Memorial Day and all the money raised goes to "Believe With Me," a Palm Beach County based non-profit organization that takes care of and supports Gold Star families in all 50 states.

This year, Reback has modified the lemonade stand and instead has an army of volunteers out in full force on this Memorial Day serving up refreshing drinks in a safe way.

Monday's initiative is a prelude to "Believe With Me's" largest fundraiser of the year.

The "Freedom 4 Miler" has fast become South Florida’s most popular, must-attend, meaningful race event on July 4.

Reback’s support for Gold Star families includes filling Christmas wish lists for children of fallen soldiers and remodeling homes of Gold Star families who have been stricken with grief due to the loss of their service member.

For more information about "Believe With Me," click here.