Auction for mosaic surfboards to benefit Palm Beach County artists with disabilities

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Placing your bid on a work of art can help create opportunities. Local artists with developmental disabilities created three colorful mosaic surfboards through the Artisan Program at The Arc of Palm Beach County. A half-dozen artists teamed up to create the boards.

The sale of each board will offer a commission to each artist, while also supporting the Artisan Program. The program encourages adults with disabilities in their creativity, as they also develop customer service and marketing skills.

The mosaic patterns have been placed on retired surfboards in the spirit of South Florida’s beaches.

Two of the boards have already been won at auction. Starting June 2, they will be displayed at Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar and Taphouse and the Palm Beach Marriott Singer Island Beach Resort & Spa.