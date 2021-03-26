Menu

22 foreign nationals in custody after 'smuggling event' near Palm Beach

U.S. Border Patrol
This boat was found with 22 Haitian nationals on board in an apparent smuggling operation, March 26, 2021, near Palm Beach, Fla.
Posted at 8:42 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 09:40:52-04

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The United States Border Patrol says they have 22 people in custody after a "smuggling event" near Palm Beach and Lake Worth Beach.

According to officials, the 25-foot boat was found with 22 foreign nationals on board between the south end of the Town of Palm Beach and north of the Lake Worth Pier.

Palm Beach police say 14 of the people were Haitian and they were all wearing masks.

Officials say they are now searching on water and land for anyone else who may have be a part of the operation.

