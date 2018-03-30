2 PBSO deputies hurt in fight with 3 people in suburban Lake Worth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Two Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies were hurt Thursday in a fight after a traffic stop in suburban Lake Worth.

The sheriff’s office said the fight started at 2 p.m. when deputies, in an unmarked vehicle, pulled over a black Audi for an expired temporary tag at the intersection of Lincoln Circle West and Edgecliff Drive.

PBSO said the two deputies were both wearing clothing, which had the words "sheriff," that identified themselves as law enforcement.

One of the deputies identified the driver of the Audi as Kensky Charles and said he knew that Charles did not have a valid license. Two other people, identified as Cleone Charles and Sandes Cineus, were also inside the Audi.

PBSO said Kensky Charles became irate and yelling obscenities toward them. Deputies asked him to not go inside a residence, but they said he ignored those commands. A deputy grabbed Kensky Charles' shirt and a tussle ensused with both falling onto the ground.

The report said Cineus hit one of the deputies in the face. Cleone Charles is also accused of grabbing and striking one of the deputies.

"They just keep watching us, we don't want to be watched," one young man said.

Jason told WPTV he’s lived the area his entire life. He claimed he was in the car while the sheriff’s deputies followed them through the neighborhood, but got dropped off at his home moments before the brawl.

"This is not the only time, this is an everyday thing," he said.

Jason's story differs from the deputies. He claims Kensky Charles was not driving the car – and that deputies never identified themselves outside the home.

"Once we leave the neighborhood we get pulled over they're already watching us leave our house," he said. "For what? Every time we're just minding our business we're still getting bothered."

The two deputies, and one of the suspects, were injured and transported to a hospital for treatment. None of the injuries are life threatening, but a deputy said he briefly lost consciousness and saw a flash of white light.

Cineus, Cleone Charles and Kensky Charles were all taken into custody and face aggravated battery charges on an officer.