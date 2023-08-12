Young Gumbo Limbo group members collect electronic waste

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Several young people with the Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Youth Leadership Council collected more than 200 pounds of electronic waste during an event Saturday at the Delray Beach Children’s Garden.

The Gumbo Limbo Coastal Stewards Youth Leadership Council was formed this year "to help conservation efforts by raising awareness about environmental problems and encouraging the community, especially youth, to help make a positive impact on the Earth," according to a news release.

“If you don’t want it, it can be used for another purpose, and always take the step to make sure it is disposed of properly, and don’t be careless about it," 12-year-old Anya Gupta, president of the council and organizer, said in the release.

Thirteen-year-old Caleb Caponera, a founding member of the council, was pleased with the number of ions. “We are really excited and happy that all of this e-waste could be prevented from ending up in landfills because a lot of it is big stuff and can make a really big impact," he said. "EWaste is super acidic and has so many properties that can destroy environments, and knowing that we have prevented so many plants and animals from being wiped out is very rewarding.

The other founding members are Aditya Gupta, 9, and Luca Vendemini, 10.

Melissa Perlman/BlueIvy Communications

In 2022, more than 164 million e-waste materials were produced – and this number is expected to increase by 37% every year through 2030, according to the according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center is located at 1801 North Ocean Boulevard in Boca Raton.