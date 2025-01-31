Young bald eagles die from H5N1 bird flu in Florida, wildlife experts say

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two baby bald eagles died from bird flu this week in southwest Florida, according to local wildlife experts.

The pair of eagles were known as E24 and E25.

People had been watching the eaglets grow on the popular Southwest Florida Eagle Cam.

Officials with the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. on Thursday confirmed the deaths of the birds were caused by H5N1 bird flu.

It's believed they were infected when the father eagle, M15, brought an infected bird into the nest to feed the young eagles.

The eaglets ate the prey and both died within four days.

Avian flu primarily affects birds, but the CDC says humans can also be infected.

The first U.S. human death from H5N1 bird flu was reported earlier in January in Louisiana.