Wings of hope: Busch Wildlife Sanctuary helps injured falcon soar

JUPITER, Fla. — Nestled in our own backyard is the Busch Wildlife Sanctuary, a vital hub dedicated to the rehabilitation of Florida's native wildlife. From bears and panthers to eagles, otters, bobcats, deer, and alligators, the sanctuary offers a second chance for countless creatures in need.

One particularly inspiring story is that of Phelony, a peregrine falcon who arrived at the sanctuary in October 2024 after suffering a devastating injury from a plane strike. Initially, Phelony could barely jump, but thanks to dedicated care and two surgeries on her right wing, she is regaining strength.

The sanctuary staff are currently working on her physical therapy, ensuring she can extend her wing fully and prepare for release back into the wild.

"She had a pretty massive wing injury—broken bones, muscle damage, and neurological issues," one staff member explained. "It takes a long time to heal, especially for an animal that needs to reach speeds over 100 mph to hunt."

Phelony’s recovery process isn't without its challenges. "We've been trying to get her physical therapy done before it gets too hot, but she's quite the drama queen today," the staff shared with a laugh, highlighting the personality of the animal they care for.

The Busch Wildlife Sanctuary treats between 5,000 and 6,000 wildlife patients each year, with the majority affected by human activities. As an educational facility, the sanctuary aims to foster a deeper appreciation for wildlife and encourage the community to become more involved in wildlife conservation efforts.

"We’re here to give them the best chance we can," the staff said. "We wish them well back in the wild."

For those in the area, the sanctuary is not only a place to witness wildlife rehabilitation up close but also an opportunity to learn how to better coexist with the incredible animals that share our environment.

