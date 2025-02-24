Video shows alligator in Palm Beach County crossing road with turtle in its mouth

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Why did the alligator cross the road?

Well, it certainly wasn't just to help this turtle get to the other side.

WATCH BELOW: Gator takes stroll across road with afternoon snack

Gator spotted crossing road with turtle in its mouth

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shared a video on its Facebook page of a gator who recently stopped traffic at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge in Palm Beach County.

The video shows the reptile walking across the road with a turtle firmly in his jaws.

While some social media users have joked about how helpful this gator was being, adult alligators are known to eat turtles along with other fish, snakes, small mammals and birds.

"American alligators treat turtles like nature's hard candy," the agency's Facebook post said. "An alligator's jaw is so powerful they have no problem crunching through a hard turtle shell."