Video: Miami-Dade police officer rescues dolphin from fishing net

MIAMI — A South Florida police officer played the role of hero recently to free a trapped dolphin.

The Miami-Dade Police Department released video showing Officer Nelson Silva, of their marine patrol unit, after he spotted a young dolphin caught in a fishing net.

Silva snagged the net and pulled the animal close to his boat as he attempted to cut away the netting.

WATCH: Officer rescues dolphin from net

The scared dolphin struggled to get away, but Silva kept at it and was eventually able to free the dolphin.

Silva then celebrated his efforts as the dolphin headed back to open waters.

Authorities said the incident occurred in the Shorecrest area of Miami.