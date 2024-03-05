US Postal Service introduces 'Save Manatees' stamps

The U.S. Postal Service will soon offer new manatee stamps to spread awareness of the threatened species.

The "Save Manatees" stamp will be available to buy across the U.S. on "Manatee Appreciation Day," which is March 27.

It's the first USPS manatee stamp since 1996.

The postal service said on its website that the stamp "features an illustration by Nancy Stahl showing a gray-green West Indian manatee placidly lolling underwater near the surface."

The West Indian manatee lives in Florida's inland waterways as well as warm areas of the coastal Atlantic, Caribbean, and Gulf of Mexico.

Manatees are categorized as a threatened species, which means it's likely to become endangered in the foreseeable future.