Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County says blue-green algae is at Lake Okeechobee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County is advising the public about the presence of blue-green algae at Lake Okeechobee.

The department said the bacteria was found at Pelican Bay 3 on Wednesday and water sample testing is underway.

Blue-green algae has the potential to produce harmful toxins. Given the unpredictable nature of environmental conditions, it is crucial to exercise caution, even if toxins have not yet been confirmed, the department warned.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautions in the area:



Refrain from drinking, swimming, wading, or using personal watercraft in waters with visible algae blooms.



If you come into contact with algae or discolored water with an unpleasant odor, wash your skin and clothing thoroughly with soap and water.



Keep pets and livestock away from the affected area to prevent any contact with contaminated water. Alternate sources of water should be provided to animals during this time.



Avoid using water contaminated by algae blooms for cooking or dishwashing, as boiling will not eliminate toxins.



It is safe to eat fillets from healthy fish caught in freshwater lakes with algae blooms. Be sure to rinse the fillets with tap or bottled water, discard the guts, and cook the fish thoroughly.



Do not consume shellfish harvested from waters with algae blooms.

For more information on the potential health effects of algae blooms, visit the Florida Department of Health's harmful algae blooms webpage here.

If you have any health-related questions or concerns regarding blue-green algae, please contact the Florida Department of Health in Palm Beach County at 561-671-4014.