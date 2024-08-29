St. Lucie County opens Lake Indrio Preserve offering array of activities for nature lovers

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — The issue of growth versus preservation is a common topic in Florida as the state's population continues to surge.

In St. Lucie County, the center of substantial growth on the Treasure Coast, a grand opening was held Thursday for a new environmental preserve.

Cheers rang out when county leaders and members of the Environmental Resources Department opened the Lake Indrio Preserve, located in northern St. Lucie County off U.S. 1 across from Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.

WPTV Lake Indrio Preserve connects to a larger complex of preserves totaling more than 250 acres.

Chris Dzadovsky, vice chairman for the St. Lucie County commissioners, told WPTV that the emotions were high.

"I got chills right this minute because it's such an amazing thing," Dzadovsky said.

It’s a much different conversation than those centering on Florida’s state parks, including Jonathan Dickinson State Park in recent days.

St. Lucie County Commissioner Kathy Townsend said the preserve will remain the way residents want it to be — natural.

WPTV Commissioner Kathy Townsend said the lake is now protected from development.

"It's not to be messed with," Townsend said. "It's not to be touched, and there is no room for development, and it is to remain what the people wanted it to be in the beginning."

The new preserve encompasses roughly 7 acres and connects to a larger complex of preserves totaling more than 250 acres called "Harbor Branch Preserve" that consists of this site, the 13-acre "Lakela's Mint Preserve" between U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway and the remaining 230 acres east of Old Dixie Highway that extends to the Indian River Lagoon.

All of it is a slice of paradise for nature lovers to enjoy an array of activities like picnicking, hiking and fishing. St. Lucie County resident John Reed said he prefers kayaking.

"The first time I've been in this lake," Reed said. "I went to do a loop around to see what kind of habitat is out there, and it is beautiful."

Dzadovsky told WPTV he hopes that opening this new preserve sends a clear message.

WPTV Commissioner Chris Dzadovsky speaks on the need to preserve land and for residents to be vocal about this issue.

"We have to be vocal," Dzadovsky said. "We have to send a message to our elected leaders that we must continue to preserve land."

Brion Pauley, natural resource manager for St. Lucie County, said this is about future generations.

"We want to have places for our kids, our grandkids and our grandkids grandkids, to be able to enjoy and to be able to enjoy nature," Pauley said.