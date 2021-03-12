Menu

Riviera Beach men sentenced for poaching protected sea turtle eggs on Singer Island

Men pleaded guilty to violating Endangered Species Act
Posted at 1:55 PM, Mar 12, 2021
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Two Riviera Beach men have been sentenced to federal prison for stealing 93 protected sea turtle eggs.

Court records show Carl Lawrence Cobb received nine months earlier this week in West Palm Beach federal court, while Bruce Wayne Bivins received seven months last month.

Both pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act.

A criminal complaint says Cobb dropped Bivins off at the Singer Island Beach, just north of Palm Beach, one night last May.

Florida wildlife officers say they spotted Bivins taking the eggs and then recovered them after stopping Cobb's truck.

The eggs were relocated by marine biologists.

Investigators say the men had been planning to sell the eggs.

