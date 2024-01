ORANGE CITY, Fla. — A record number of manatees crowded into Florida's Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County to escape the cold on Sunday.

The park said a jaw-dropping 932 manatees showed up, breaking the New Year's Day record of 736.

The temperature at Blue Spring is a constant 72 degrees, prompting the sea cows to see the warm water.

Manatees need to be in water that doesn't drop below 68 degrees or they could die from stress from the cold.