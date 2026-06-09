Palm Beach’s Turtle Tuesday beach cleanup returns for its 20th year

PALM BEACH, Fla. — Tuesday marks the start of the 20th season for one of Palm Beach’s most enduring and impactful traditions— the community-led beach cleanup known as Turtle Tuesday.

What began in 2006 as a small team-building activity has grown into a two-decade movement uniting local residents, businesses, and ocean lovers with one goal: protect sea turtles and restore critical nesting habitats.

Founder Gregg Beletsky still remembers those humble beginnings.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades, what started off as a team building exercise with my team at Ralph Lauren and an ice chest and beverages has evolved into this. We wanted to do something and give back to the community,” Beletsky said.

Turtle Tuesday Cleanup Impacts

Since its inception, Turtle Tuesday volunteers have removed over 14,000 pounds of debris from Palm Beach beaches. That’s everything from washed-up plastics to one surprisingly odd find.

Beletsky said the strangest thing they've found during a clean-up has been a toilet seat.

The cleanups are far from symbolic — every piece of debris matters.

Collected trash is cataloged with the help of Loggerhead Marinelife Center, and Beletsky explains the town of Palm Beach picks up the debris after the clean-ups.

The Challenge That Keeps Growing

Even after 20 years of work, Beletsky said the mission is more pressing than ever.

“The challenge is even greater than it ever has been, it’s the amount of plastics that is in our oceans and on our beaches and the fact it’s never ending,” Beletsky said.

That’s why Turtle Tuesday is strategically scheduled during sea turtle nesting season and run in partnership with both the Town of Palm Beach and Loggerhead Marinelife Center, helping to protect fragile habitats when it matters most.

How to Get Involved

The beauty of Turtle Tuesday is in its welcoming spirit.

“Open invite — come as long as you want to stay, we provide all the supplies, just come out and have fun," said Beletsky.

The group meets on the second Tuesday of every month from June through October, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the north end of Palm Beach Island (Mediterranean Road and North Ocean Way).

Gloves, trash bags, and other cleanup supplies are provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen, a hat, and a reusable water bottle — and students can earn community service hours while making a real difference.

WPTV

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