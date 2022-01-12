Nonprofit finding new ways to help manatee population

JUNO BEACH, Fla. — Last year was a record year for manatee deaths in Florida waters. Wildlife experts believe many died due to a lack of food in places like the Indian River Lagoon.

Manatees eat eelgrass and other vegetation found in the lagoon. However, poor water quality has killed off a lot of the manatee's food sources.

In response, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission began a manatee feeding program to provide leafy greens to the gentle giants.

It requires a lot of time and resources, and that's where the Fish and Wildlife Foundation of Florida steps in.

The nonprofit launched a fundraising campaign to support FWC's efforts. They are also working on other projects like replanting eelgrass in parts of the Indian River Lagoon where it can thrive.

President and CEO Andrew Walker says these are critical and encouraging times and is encouraging people to donate through the organization's website.