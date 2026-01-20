Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Manatee found sick in Fort Pierce released back into waters after rehabilitation

Jameson the manatee being released into Manatee Lagoon Jan. 20, 2026.
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — An injured manatee that was found in Fort Pierce last year was released into Manatee Lagoon in Riviera Beach Tuesday morning after being successfully rehabilitated.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released Jameson, a young female manatee, after she was found in February 2025 showing signs of cold stress. FWC captured Jameson and transported her to SeaWorld Orlando for treatment.

Now having recovered, the manatee was tagged with a satellite tracker to ensure she stays happy and healthy in the wild.

If you see a sick, injured or deceased manatee, call FWC at 1-888-404-FWCC.

