Loggerhead turtle rescued by Martin County first responders

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — First responders in Martin County rescued a sea turtle Monday morning.

MCSO Sgt. Brian Tison, Deputy Andrew Palmese, Deputy Jose Garcia, Martin County Fire Rescue and FWC all joined forces to free a loggerhead turtle who had become lodged in some rocks along Santa Lucea Beach on Hutchinson Island.

Martin County Sheriff's Office A loggerhead turtle was released back into the ocean on July 8, 2024.

According to MCSO, the loggerhead came ashore to lay her eggs. She then tried to return to the sea via a narrow path through the rocks, but got stuck and started becoming weak after trying to free herself.

The turtle was released back into the ocean. Sea turtle nesting season largely takes place between March and October.