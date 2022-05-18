Watch
Judge: Trump administration illegally withdrew bird listing

Bistate Grouse Listing
Jeannie Stafford/AP
FILE - In this March 1, 2010 file photo, from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a bi-state sage grouse, rear, struts for a female at a lek, or mating ground, near Bridgeport, Calif. A federal judge has ruled that the Trump administration illegally withdrew an earlier proposal to list the bi-state sage grouse as a threatened species along the California-Nevada line in 2020. (Jeannie Stafford/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
Posted at 4:32 PM, May 18, 2022
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration acted illegally in 2020 when it withdrew an earlier proposal to list as threatened a hen-sized bird found only in the high desert along the California-Nevada line.

It’s the latest development in the on-again, off-again protection of the bi-state sage grouse under the Endangered Species Act over the past two decades.

U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley in San Francisco said Monday the agency erroneously concluded in 2020 that the ground-dwelling bird “is not likely to become an endangered species within the foreseeable future."

Threats to its survival of include urbanization, livestock grazing and wildfires.

