How to help manatees in Indian River Lagoon

Photo: MGN Online
Manatee
Posted at 2:53 PM, Dec 27, 2021
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — You can help dying manatees in the Indian River Lagoon.

More than 1,000 have died statewide this year, which is a record. Biologists blame pollution and a lack of seagrass in the Indian River Lagoon.

The Manatee Observation and Education Center in Fort Pierce is raising money to restore one acre of seagrass in a creek along 7th Street in downtown Fort Pierce.

According to TCPalm, the Doris M. Carter Family Foundation will match up to $5,000 in donations.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

